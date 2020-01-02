Thursday 01.02.20

A Thursday Wine & Song: 2 Ton Bridge and Helen Rose perform at 7 p.m. At the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Fore more information, call (323) 769-3500.

Friday 01.03.20

Ambrosia performs at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Tickets are $28 to $48. The band’s hits include “Holdin’ On To Yesterday,” “How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part Of Me” and “You’re The Only Woman.” Visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com or call (888) 645-5006 for more information

Saturday 01.04.20

The Yoga Expo comes to the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena, at 10 a.m. This one-day event offers a wide array of 50-minute classes for beginners, advanced yogis, kids, and anyone in between. Tickets are $35. For more information, call (626) 793-2122.

Sunday 01.05.20

The Cool Beans Comedy Show featuring Drew Lynch, Corey Craig and Matthew Moore kicks off at 7 p.m. For information, visit icehousecomedy.com or call (626) 577-1894.

Monday 01.06.20

Barry Levine discusses and signs “All the President’s Women” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. The book delves into President Trump’s relationships with women, revealing new accusations of sexual misconduct, exploring the roots of his alleged predatory behavior, and illustrating how Trump’s presidency has helped catalyze the #MeToo movement and revitalize women’s activism. For more information, visit vromansbookstore.com or call (626) 449-5320.

Tuesday 01.07.20

Join acclaimed composer and lyricist Toshi Reagon for an evening related to her operatic adaption of Octavia E. Butler’s science fiction novel “Parable of the Sower” at 7:30 p.m. at the Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. For more information, call (626) 405-2100 or visit huntington.org

Wednesday 01.08.20

Ballet Folklorico comes to the Villa Parke Community Center, 363 E. Villa St., Pasadena, at 7 p.m. Participants will have a chance to learn dances that represent each state in Mexico. For more information, call (626) 396-5830.

Thursday 01.09.20

Check out Moonlight Forest at the LA County Arboretum, 301 N. Baldwin Ave., Arcadia. The event is a fantasy of lights that takes you to new places. For more information, call ( 626) 821-3222 or visit arboretum.org.