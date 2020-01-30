Thursday 01.30.20

See Jerry Garcia, considered to be one of the fastest rising young Latino Comics in Los Angeles and quiet possibly the entire Latino Comic genre, at the Ice House, 24 N. N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena. The show starts at 8 p.m. Admission is $18. Two-drink minimum. Call (626) 577-1894 or visit icehousecomedy.com for more information.

Friday 01.31.20

The Depeche Mode tribute band Devotional: The Depeche Mode Experience, featuring former Strangelove front man vocalist Freddie Morales, performs an ever-changing set list of Depeche Mode classics at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Admission is $19.50 to $24.50. Call (888) 645-5006 or visit wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com for more information.

Saturday 02.01.20

The 29th Annual Alhambra Lunar New Year street festival will be held along five blocks of Valley Boulevard — the most concentrated Chinese-American commercial district in Southern California. The festival will include 250 booths, some with featured activities, such as a dragon boat rowing station, an auto square, children’s workshops, a health fair and cultural demonstrations that provide festival-goers with a taste of the Asian culture. Giveaways, fun games, and ethnic foods attract long lines of attendees. For more information, visit alhambralunarnewyear.com.

Sunday 02.02.20

The Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena, welcomes Taylor Made Tapestry, the stellar tribute to Carole King and James Taylor, back for a matinee performance. The show starts 2 p.m. Admission is $20. For more info, visit coffeegallery.com or call (626) 398-7917.

Monday 02.03.20

Author Candyce Taylor discusses “Overground Railroad,” the first book to explore the historical role and residual impact of the Green Book, a travel guide for black motorists. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. For more information, visit vromansbookstore.com or call (626) 449-5320.

Tuesday 02.04.20

The Master’s Series presents “Pasadena and the Tournament of Roses Parade” at the Pasadena Senior Center, 85 E. Holly St., Pasadena. Members of the Tournament of Roses Parade Committee will host a presentation about the past, present and future of this iconic, world-famous annual event created in 1890 as a way to show off the bounty of wintertime flowers in Pasadena. Cost is $15. Call (626) 685-6702 or visit pasadenaseniorcenter.org for more information.

Wednesday 02.05.20

Holly Bernt, whose sultry vocals and nostalgic songwriting are reminiscent of the smoky Badlands she once called home, is performing at Wine & Song at the Arroyo Seco Golf Course, 10055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. The show starts 7 p.m. Tickets are $17. For more information, visit deepmix.thundertix.com or call (323) 769-3500.

Thursday 02.06.20

Get messy, explore a variety of art supplies from paint to glue to coloring tools, and enhance skills such as cutting, gluing, spatial awareness, and following directions at the Art Party at the Southern California Children’s Museum, 459 E. Colorado Blvd,. Pasadena. Call (626) 657-0357 or visit socalkids.org for more information.