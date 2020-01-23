Thursday 01.23.20

Ty Fance hosts “Off My Head Storytelling,” featuring authentic yarns by Stuart Jacobson, Ashleigh Shapiro, Lori Ada Jaroslow, Shelley Anne Martain, Owen Dara and Frank Mundo at Coffee Galley Backstage, 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Admission is $15. Call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com.

Friday 01.24.20

The Golden State Tattoo Expo 2020 at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Green St., brings together some of the world’s top tattoo artists whose exceptional work clouds the line between fine art and tattoos. Admission ranges from $30 to $60. Call (626) 793-2122 or visit pasadenacenter.visitpasadena.com.

Saturday 01.25.20

Madeline Garden Bistro & Venue is hosting a Phantom of the Opera-themed Winter Masquerade Ball from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. The $60 admission price includes two themed cocktails and a dessert bar. There are live performances by actors portraying Caroline and the Phantom. Madeline Garden is at 1030 E. Green St., Pasadena. Call (626) 795-5595 or visit madelinegarden.com.

Sunday 01.26.20

Historic Gamble House celebrates architect Henry Greene’s 150th birthday. The free event will be joined by two of Henry’s granddaughters, Isabelle Greene and Virginia Hales, who will share personal memories of him. Gamble House is located at 4 Westmoreland Place, Pasadena. Call (626) 793-3334 for information.

Monday 01.27.20

Historian and archivist Paul Ayers will present “The History of Los Angeles in 100 images” from 7 to 9 p.m. Monday at the Altadena Community Center, 730 E. Altadena Drive, Altadena. Admission is free.

Tuesday 01.28.20

At 7 p.m. Crowell Public Library welcomes Arthur Dong, whose latest book, “Hollywood Chinese: The Chinese in American Feature Films,” provides a spectacular view of the Chinese American impact on the movies. Free. Crowell Public Library is located at 1890 Huntington Drive, San Marino. Call (626) 300-0777 for information.

Wednesday 01.29.20

Harmonica virtuoso Tim Baker takes the stage at 8 p.m. at Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Ave., Pasadena. Call (626) 398-7917 or visit coffeegallery.com for more information. Tickets are $18.

Thursday 01.30.20

Ambrosia, an American rock band formed in southern California in 1970, will be performing at 9 p.m. at The Rose. Ambrosia had numerous hit singles released between 1975 and 1980, amongthem are “How Much I Feel,” “Biggest Part of Me,” “You’re the Only Woman (You & I)” and “Holdin’ on to Yesterday.”The Rose is located at 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. Call (888) 645-5006 for ticket prices.