The opioid epidemic seems to have reached Pasadena after the city’s police and fire departments found seven victims of overdoses.

“This really is an anomaly for Pasadena,” said Lt. William Grisafe who has been with Pasadena Police Department for 25 years. “I’ve never seen this happen in my career.”

Last weekend, the two departments responded to six different calls finding seven victims all within 24 hours. Two of the seven victims were found in the same residential building. According to officials, Pasadena Paramedics reported the first case when they found one victim on September 11 at 4:30 p.m. Police responded to the last case after receiving a call about a deceased male. According to officials all of the victims were 30 -to 60-year-old men, three of whom died. The other four victims are in local hospitals recovering, with one in grave condition.

“We’re actively investigating these incidents,” Grisafe said. “We’re trying to determine if there’s a link. As far as prevention goes, it’s kind of difficult when people are using narcotics whether they be prescription opioids or illegal ones.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in 2018 the number of drug overdose deaths was four times higher than in 1999. Of the 67,367 deaths in 2018, nearly 70 percent involved an opioid. Whether it’s a prescription or an illicit drug, 128 Americans die from an opioid overdose every day. According to the CDC, 450,000 people have died from an opioid overdose from 1999-2018.

In 2018, opioids accounted for over 2,400 deaths, about 45% of all drug-related overdose deaths. However, California providers have one of the lowest rates of opioid prescriptions with 35.1 prescriptions per 100 persons. The national average is 51.4 prescriptions accordion the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

According to Grisafe, based on evidence discovered at the scenes, police believe that the overdoses occurred with illicit opioids rather than prescribed ones. However, it may take a toxicology report to confirm.

The CDC outlines the opioid epidemic into three waves spanning nearly three decades. The first wave began during the 1990s when officials saw an increase in prescribed opioids which in turn resulted in increasing overdose deaths since at least 1999. The second wave began in 2010 as officials saw a rapid increase in deaths involving heroin. While the CDC has seen decreased percentages of opioid-involved death rates overall and death rates involving prescription and heroin, synthetic opioid-involved death rates increased 10% in 2018 from 2017.

The current wave began in 2013 with fentanyl rising in popularity. Originally developed to treat severe pain, typically associated with advanced cancer, fentanyl shares similarities with morphine however it is 50-100 more times more potent. Of the about 67,000 deaths related to opioids in 2018, over 31,000 have been related to synthetic opioids including fentanyl.

Synthetic opioids accounted for almost half of all opioid-related deaths a dramatic increase from 2010 when it only accounted for 14.3 percent.

The main life-saving medicine the police and fire department has is naloxone, commonly referred to as Narcan, after the nasal spray it comes in. Described as an “opioid antagonist,” naloxone helps combat the effects of fentanyl however it must be administered fairly soon after the overdose. It can stabilize the patients breathing and reverse the effects of opioid overdose to allow first responders to transport them to hospitals.

“It is absolutely very concerning to not only the police department but fire department personnel,” Grisafe said. “This would not have been discovered to be a trend over the past couple days had it not been the collective discussions between the fire and police department. We were unaware that they had three cases themselves.”

The police will investigate the cases further to determine if the deaths were related to a certain batch of narcotics from a single seller.

“It is very, very concerning to have this many cases in such a short period,” Grisafe said. “We are trying to determine how this happened and we’re taking steps to find the person responsible for it.”