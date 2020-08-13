Longtime San Gabriel Valley residents, Rima and Charlie Madan, were recently awarded the rare 7-Eleven’s Servant Leadership Award for their efforts in supporting the Pasadena and Arcadia communities during the pandemic.

Known as the “It Can Be Done” award, this couple received it for a 30-year tradition of giving back to the community, a tradition on which they doubled down during the COVID crisis. The Madans believe in giving back to the country that welcomed them four decades ago.

As their business flourished, they expanded their practice of working collaboratively to support the different areas of San Gabriel Valley.

The Madans purchased their first 7-Eleven franchise in Pasadena in 1989 and now own two locations, one in Pasadena and the other in Arcadia. In addition, they were partners in one of Old Town Pasadena’s first Indian restaurants, Mezbaan, which closed in 2013 after 30 years.

“We do outreach on a regular basis,” Rima said. “It is not like we just did it for the pandemic. It is what we do.”

For 31 years, they have provided food and annual donations to the Pasadena Boys and Girls Club. Every Thanksgiving, they give lunch bags with sandwiches and coffee to 100 residents of the local homeless shelter. In 2003, the Madans helped build the Pasadena Hindu Temple on Rosemead Boulevard to unite the Indian community.

Their son Gaurav, who helps manage the stores, said “through the years both my parents have really donated their time and love to the community.”

According to Rima, “We can do community outreach because our employees are also so involved in the community. We run our businesses as a family and treat our employees like relatives. Through the years, we have had over 250 people work for us, and many of them ultimately started their own businesses after we trained them. We are very happy to help them start on their own and see them succeed. It reminds us of what we did 30 years ago.”

This kind of openness and sense of generosity is an integral part of the way in which Rima and Charlie approach their business and their lives.

Safe practices

Once COVID began, Rima and Charlie knew they had to work even harder to keep their stores in business, while continuing to support and uplift less fortunate members of the San Gabriel Valley.

When COVID hit in February, they immediately implemented safety precautions by putting up plexiglass, purchasing gloves and regularly sanitizing all surfaces.

“We try to provide a very safe and hygienic environment. None of our staff has gotten sick,” she said.

Gaurav said he believes these heightened safety measures have helped him become more disciplined.

“Due to the different experiences I have personally been in, I have become more aware of maintaining a healthy atmosphere, and clean environment around me,” Gaurav said.

Unlike many 7-Eleven locations that limited their hours, Rima and Charlie’s stores are still open 24 hours to help the community.

“Think of the frontline workers who work day and night, such as the police and health care employees, they go to work 24 hours a day,” Rima said.

“If they need something at night, there would be nothing available. We had to stay open for their convenience. Therefore, none of our stores have been closed for even a day.”

When area businesses started to reopen after lockdown on June 1, Rima and Gaurav walked the entire length of the block of their Pasadena store from Colorado to California Boulevard, and distributed water bottles and sanitizers to each business and their customers. Rima recalled how, on that hot June day, the bottle of water was very refreshing for the long line of people standing in line outside the Rosemead DMV.

In the midst of the riots and demonstrations following the death of George Floyd, Rima and Charlie provided the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department—Temple Station with free pizza and drinks.

“They have been working so hard, and taking care of our local community to keep it safe,” Rima said.

“We gave them food as a mark of our appreciation.”

Similarly, although the Boys and Girls Club in Pasadena has been closed since March, Rima and Charlie recognized that many of the children who went to the club relied on it for daily nutrition, a need that became even more pressing with the closure of local public schools. So, the couple told residents that their store would provide free food for those in need. Many of the children from the Boys and Girls Club came to their 7-Eleven, where they were given a free hot dog, bag of chips and a drink.

The Arcadia Methodist Hospital has been one of their other benefactors. Rima brought together local Indian residents to cook 300 meals at the Alhambra Gurudwara (Sikh Temple) for the hospital’s doctors, nurses and other staff. Along with the food, Rima and Charlie donated 600 surgical masks from their 7-Eleven.

“The hospital was especially thankful that our Arcadia location remained open,” she said. “At night, we have been the only business open in the city.”

Gaurav recalled, “The pandemic was a real game changer for businesses, as far as how we had to serve our clients. When donating the food, we had to do so with the proper personal safety protections. We had to be fully dressed in clothing, masks, while ensuring that everything was clean, disinfected and healthy. We had to make sure that all the people we were serving were comfortable.”

Rima and Charlie’s self-directed community outreach during COVID earned them the “It Can Be Done” Servant Leadership Award from the 7-Eleven Corp. This award, which is awarded to very few 7-Eleven franchisees, is given based on whether a business can work effectively in the face of major disasters, while also maintaining a positive outlook, and helping their community.

“I was surprised when I got the award, because we have been doing this service for 30 years,” Rima said. “It just came naturally to us to help the community once the pandemic happened.”

Their 31-year-long support for the community has proved even more pivotal as COVID cases continue to rise.

“This outreach that we have done for the last 31 years is our way of saying thank you to our neighbors, and sharing with them,” Rima said.

On that note, Gaurav concluded with his motto “Think good, be good, do good, and be good at it.”