By Christina Fuoco-Karasinski

Pasadena Weekly Executive Editor

Night markets are a social event in Taiwan. Crowds gather at the open-air nighttime bazaars, where people eat, drink and are entertained.

Jonny Hwang wanted to share a bit of his home country with SoCal residents. In 2012, he founded 626 Night Market that features 250-plus food vendors, merchandise, crafts, artists, games, live concerts and entertainment. Pre-pandemic, the all-age events attract up to 100,000 attendees per three-day weekend.

“Local performers come,” said Holly Nguyen, the 626 Night Market’s public relations and marketing manager.

“We had special events with cosplay contests, and scavenger hunts. B Boys — break dancers — they come out and they dance as well. We have dance competitions. That’s super popular in the area. The 200 vendors specialize in somewhat traditional or fusion dishes. We’re next to LA, so we have a lot of LA influence as well.”

The 626 Night Market chose “Coming Home” as its 2021 theme, as the event is a place of familiarity where friends and family gather.

The flagship event is held at Santa Anita Park in Arcadia. Two additional events were added to meet demand: OC Night Market at the OC Fair & Event Center in Costa Mesa in 2014 and NorCal Night Market at Alameda County Fairgrounds in Pleasanton in 2018.

In early 2020, all events were renamed to 626 Night Market.

“The three locations — Santa Anita Park, OC in Costa Mesa and the Alameda County Fairgrounds — feature vendors from the area so it reflects the area,” Nguyen said.

The staff is hoping to expand beyond California, to, possibly, Texas and San Diego.

The night markets are inspired by the community. The staff looks on socials, like Instagram, for anyone creating “exciting food items.”

“We reach out to young entrepreneurs; people who are thinking about starting a restaurant,” she said.

“They start out as a vendor. If they build an audience, they can open their own restaurants or physical stores. We’re a platform for entrepreneurs and local businesses.”

Nguyen joined the 626 Night Market after hearing about the first one, which was a “failure” — but in a different way.

“We didn’t expect so many people to show up,” she said. “We didn’t do any marketing. The crowds were huge. People ran out of food. There was no parking. It was a huge, failed event.

“We knew there was a huge demand, so we moved to a bigger location and worked out all the kinks. Now it’s this huge, epic festival.”

4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 9, to Sunday, July 11

4 to 11 p.m. Friday, July 16, to Sunday, July 18

4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27, to Sunday, Aug. 29

4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 3, to Sunday, Sept. 5

Tickets start at $5; tickets will not be sold at the door

Alameda County Fairgrounds, Pleasanton

4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 6, to Sunday, Aug. 8

4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, to Sunday, Aug. 22

4 to 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, to Sunday, Sept. 26

Tickets start at $5; tickets will not be sold at the door

OC Fair & Event Center, Costa Mesa

TBA

For more information, visit 626nightmarket.com.