By Luke Netzley

Pasadena Weekly Deputy Editor

The Rose Parade is one of the most anticipated and beloved annual events in Pasadena.

Renowned across the nation as America’s New Year’s Day celebration, the parade draws a crowd of over 700,000 people each year.

On the day of a Rose Parade, the Pasadena Fire Department responds to more than twice the number of calls than any other day, typically regarding reports of hypothermia, illegal burning, miscellaneous medical issues, assaults, and alcohol-driven incidents.

As the 133rd Rose Parade approaches, the city’s fire and police departments have shared a guide for parade attendees so they can safely enjoy the event.

For those who wish to brave the cold night air and camp along the parade route on New Year’s Eve, the city has declared that overnight camping is permitted only on the night of Dec. 31. A position on the sidewalk may be maintained along the route beginning at noon, and all campers and property, such as blankets, chairs and personal items, must remain on the curb until 11 p.m.

Small, professionally manufactured barbecues elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are allowed on the parade route as long as they are 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles and if a fire extinguisher is readily available.

Minors younger than the age of 18 may be on the parade route from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. only if they are supervised by an adult.

The departments also recommend attendees eat and drink well, and dress for cold weather. Children and seniors should especially wear extra layers of clothing to avoid hypothermia.

To address the ongoing COVID-19 situation, the city recommends that all attendees protect themselves and others by getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and the flu. They recommend masks if they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from attendees who live outside their household.

Parade appearances are prohibited unless the Pasadena Tournament of Roses approved it. No items may be sold along the parade route without a city permit. In addition, fireworks, bonfires, tents, sofas and ladders or any form of scaffolding used as elevation for viewing the parade are prohibited. Any unauthorized vehicle obstructing an emergency travel lane or parked in a restricted area will be towed at the owner’s expense, and all unoccupied chairs will be removed from the parade route.

A temporary flight restriction, including drones, will be in place for the parade and bowl game. All federal drone regulations can be found on the Federal Aviation Administration’s website, faa.gov.

Enhanced security measures will be in effect, and Pasadena police officers will be stationed on the parade route to resolve any problem that may arise or remove anyone from the scene who violates the law or disturbs the peace. Police canine teams will also be patrolling Colorado Boulevard.

For those attending the parade who may still have any questions regarding the event and personal safety, visit tournamentofroses.com or cityofpasadena.net. The Pasadena Convention and Visitors Bureau will also staff its visitor hotline at 1-877-793-9911 on weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, until Friday, Dec. 31.

133rd Rose Parade

WHEN: 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 1

WHERE: Begins at the corner of Green Street and Orange Grove Boulevard. The parade travels north on Orange Grove at a 2.5-mile-per-hour pace and then turns east onto Colorado Boulevard. Near the end of the route, the parade turns north onto Sierra Madre Boulevard and concludes at Villa Street.

COST: Reserved tickets start at $60

INFO: tournamentofroses.com