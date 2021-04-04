Reported cases in Pasadena and surrounding areas, as of March 28

South Pasadena: 1,296; Alhambra: 6,747; Unincorporated – Altadena: 3,259; Arcadia: 2,649;

Glendale: 19,453; Monrovia: 3,114; San Gabriel: 3,180

Total confirmed cases in Pasadena: 11,132

Total deaths in Pasadena: 335

Total confirmed cases in LA County: 1,218,225

Total deaths in LA County: 23,077

• Case rates are staying low while vaccine access is increasing in Pasadena. Health officials are working to get enough people vaccinated to make sure variants of the virus won’t create another surge. Infection rates over a seven-day average have hovered between 5.28 and 8.28 cases per day during the past three weeks. Dr. Ying-Ying Goh, Pasadena’s public health director, said although having a case rate of zero would be the best possible scenario, it’s not going to happen because of the various reopenings of business sectors in Pasadena. Pasadena reported its first case of the B117 variant a week ago, and socialization puts people at risk because of the more infectious variants. There are two other California strains, but they have not been reported in Pasadena.

• Every adult will be eligible to get a vaccine on April 15. Beginning April 1, every adult over the age of 50 will be eligible. Vaccine supply has been a major issue recently, but if the city’s supply doesn’t increase, patients can get doses through local pharmacies and health care providers. Currently, 42.4% of Pasadena city residents have received at least one dose, while 24.2% are fully vaccinated. White and Asian residents are still more likely to receive the vaccine than Latinos or Black people, although all four demographics are seeing proportional increases every week. In California, more than 13 million doses have been administered and about 35% have received at least one dose while about 18% of the population is fully vaccinated.

• Hospitalizations at Huntington Hospital were stagnant this week, with 16 patients in the coronavirus unit with only one patient in the intensive care unit. There were more than 200 hospitalized patients at Huntington Hospital during the pandemic’s peak. Pasadena has reported 11,132 infections with 335 total deaths. Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced hospitalizations have declined below 700 to 692 for the first time since October with 26% in the intensive care unit. The county reported 1,218,225 cases and 23,077 fatalities.

Information compiled by Doyoon Kim.