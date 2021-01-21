Altadena Library committee seeking applicants

The Altadena Library District Board of Trustees is accepting applications for the newly created seats on the Community Facilities District Committee, which was formed to oversee the assessment and funding of future capital improvement projects.

In August, the board of trustees adopted resolutions establishing the Altadena Library District Community Facilities District and deeming it necessary for it to incur a bonded indebtedness to finance capital improvements of certain public facilities if approved by the community in a special election.

Measure Z was approved by the community in the November 2020 election by over a 2/3 majority vote, which authorizes the district “to levy 10-cent/square foot for single-family residences annually, with different rates for other property types, raising approximately $2.6 million annually until ended by voters; bond issuance/appropriation limit of $24 million; requiring oversight/audits, low-income exemptions, and all funds staying local.”

The CFD committee, formed by the board of trustees in December, will provide critical guidance over the implementation, from developing the bond issuance team and debt structure, managing the bond proceeds to providing oversight of the capital improvement projects and supporting the solicitation of community feedback throughout the process.

The CFD committee will meet virtually at 3 p.m. the second Wednesday of the month while COVID-19 social distancing continues to be required.

All meetings will be open to the public via live stream on the Altadena Library YouTube channel. This volunteer position has a term limit of one-year, with two one-year renewals available.

“Our Board of Trustees is committed to transparency and community engagement throughout this process,” said Committee Chair and Trustee Terry Andrues.

“We welcome the voices of Altadena to guide our work and support the molding of our libraries into resources that can safely and successfully serve our community for generations to come.”

Interested candidates must submit their resume and a statement of interest to District Director Nikki Winslow via email at nwinslow@altadenalibrary.org. The statement should outline why each candidate is interested in joining and what relevant experience or expertise they would bring to the work.

The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29.

Sum of cash found

The Pasadena Police Department is looking for the person who lost “a sum of cash” at Cheney Trail, just north of Loma Alta. Officers are asking that the owner call the department at 626-744-4510.

-— Information compiled by Christina

Fuoco-Karasinski, christina@timespublications.com