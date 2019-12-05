Thursday 12.05.19

Pasadena Playhouse will present a tree lighting ceremony in the Playhouse courtyard, 39 S. El Molino Ave., Pasadena at 7 p.m. The event includes a Christmas tree lighting and live music. Visit pasadenaplayhouse.org.

Friday 12.06.19

ARENA pays tribute to the career of the iconic ’80s band Duran Duran at 9 p.m. at The Rose, 245 E. Green St., Pasadena. For more information, call (888) 645-5006 or visit, wheremusicmeetsthesoul.com. Tickets are $19.50 / $24.50

Saturday 12.07.19

Ziggy Marley, Randy Jackson and his All-Star Band, Ellie Goulding and Sean Kingston are scheduled to appear at the World’s Big Sleep Out at 6 p.m. at the Rose Bowl, 1001 Rose Bowl Drive, Pasadena. The event will be the largest fundraising campaign in a generation as people sleep outdoors in 50 locations around the world to show support for those experiencing homelessness or displacement. Visit bigsleepout.com

Sunday 12.08.19

The Castle Green Holiday Tour kicks off at 1 p.m. at Castle Green, 99 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena. Admission is $35. For more information, call (626) 793-0359 or visit castlegreen.com

Monday 12.09.19

The Eric Ekstrand Trio plays jazz at Colombo’s Restaurant, 1833 Colorado Blvd., Eagle Rock, at 7 p.m. No cover. Visit colombosrestaurant.com, or call (323) 254-9138 for more information.

Tuesday 12.10.19

Charles Phoenix discusses and signs “Holiday Jubilee: Classic & Kitschy Festivities & Fun Party Recipes” at 7 p.m. at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Call (626) 449-5320, or visit vromansbookstore.com

Wednesday 12.11.19

Reggae Music Night, featuring the sounds of Calvin Banks & The Tellers, starts at 8 p.m. at the 1881 Bar, 1881 E. Washington Blvd., Pasadena. For more information, call (626) 314-2077 or visit 1881pasadena.com for more information.

Thursday 12.12.19

Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 N. Lake Ave., closes out the decade as The Roadhouse Series finishes its third year of the best in American roots music. Tickets are $20. For more information, call (626) 798-6236, or visit coffeegallery.com