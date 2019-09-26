THURSDAY 9/26/19

Adam Miller and Mason Stoops perform at the Blue Guitar Club, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena. Tickets are $12 and $17. For more information, call (323) 769-3500 or visit

blueguitar.club

FRIDAY 9/27/19

Check out Friday Night Live, hosted by Rudy Moreno, at the Ice House, 24 N. Mentor Ave., Pasadena at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $15. Icehousecomedy.com

SATURDAY 9/28/19

Author Brian Azzarello & Illustrator Lee Bermejo sign “Batman: Damned” at Vroman’s Bookstore, 695 E. Colorado Blvd. The Joker has been murdered. His killer is a mystery. Batman is the World’s Greatest Detective. But what happens when the person he is searching for is the man staring back at him in the mirror? This is a signing only. Tickets are $29.99, includes book purchase.

SUNDAY 9/29/19

Grab your dog treats and wiggle your waggle down to Brookside Park for the 21st annual Wiggle Waggle Walk. Money raised at the event will help the Pasadena Humane Society provide food, shelter, medical care and other services for the animals in the shelter.

MONDAY 9/30/19

The Coffee Gallery Backstage, 2029 Lake Ave., Altadena, presents former Nitty Gritty Dirt Band front man John McEuen for one night. McEuen will team with virtuouso, Craig Eastman and Matt Cartsonis for a night of musical poetry. Tickets are $25. For more information, call (626) 798-6236 or visit coffeegallery.com

TUESDAY 10/1/19

The Conductors will perform in the One Colorado courtyard, 41 Hugus Alley, at 4:30 p.m. Fronted by “Smokestack Joe,” the Conductors perform musical styles from 50’s rockabilly and 60’s pop rock, to folk/Americana. For more information, call (626) 564-1066 or visit onecolorado.com/

WEDNESDAY 10/2/19

The Blue Guitar, 1055 Lohman Lane, South Pasadena, presents the Wine & Song 10th Year Anniversary Show: Jackie Bristow w/ Mark Punch, Mare Wakefield & Nomad at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20. For more information, call (323) 769-3500.

THURSDAY 10/3/19

Join the Live Audience of “America’s Got Talent: The Champions,” at the Pasadena Convention Center, 300 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Top former contestants will return to the stage and compete in the hopes of taking home the first-ever title of America’s Got Talent Champion. For more information, call (626) 449-7360.