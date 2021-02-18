By Doyoon Kim

A 10-year-old child is recovering in the hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot several times while in the 300 block of Parke Street at 3 p.m. Feb. 14, according to Pasadena police.

Preliminary investigations show the suspects exited a late model, light-colored four-door sedan and fired multiple shots, striking the victim. The suspect then re-entered their vehicle and fled.

The motive is unknown, but police said it appears the 10-year-old was not the intended victim. No additional details were available.

Pasadena Police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Pasadena Police at 626-744-4241 or report anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). The mobile app, “P3 Tips,” can be installed on the Google Play or Apple App Store or the website lacrimestoppers.org to report information.